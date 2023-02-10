Germaine Franco and Lin-Manuel Miranda were honored for the score and the song "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Disney's Encanto at last Sunday's 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Encanto was the also the winner in the "Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for Visual Media" category, while Stephanie Economou won a Grammy for Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok in the new "Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media" category. For the full story, click here.

Announced this week were new composer assignments for Thomas Newman (Elemental), Martin Phipps (Napoleon) and Mark Mothersbaugh (The Magician's Elephant), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

-Titanic (25th Anniversary Re-Release) (9 songs)

- Peter Gabriel (The Last Temptation of Christ, Rabbit-Proof Fence) is turning 73 on Monday, February 13.

- W.G. Snuffy Walden (The West Wing, Friday Night Lights) is also turning 73 on February 13.

- Jocelyn Pook (Eyes Wide Shut, The Wife) is turning 63 on Tueday, February 14.

- Larry Groupé (The Contender, The Outpost) is turning 66 on Thursday, February 16.

- John Corigliano (Altered State, The Red Violin) is turning 85 on February 16.