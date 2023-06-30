Announced this week were new composer assignments for Benjamin Wallfisch (Kraven the Hunter), Mark Mothersbaugh (Vacation Friends 2) and John Paesano (Marvel's Spider-Man 2), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 25 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this weekend are (with music by): Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (John Williams) and Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (Stephanie Economou).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical release:

- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (9 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Stanley Clarke (Passenger 57, The Best Man Holiday) is turning 72 today.

- Frederic Talgorn (Fortress, Heavy Metal 2000) is turning 62 on Sunday, July 2.

- David Shire (All the President's Men, Zodiac) is turning 86 on Monday, July 3.

- Inon Zur (Fallout 3, Dragon Age: Origins) is turning 58 on Tuesday, July 4.

- John Ottman (X-Men: Days of Future Past, The Usual Suspects) is turning 59 on Thursday, July 6.