Announced this week were new composer assignments for David Newman (Arthur's Whisky), Mark Orton (The Holdovers) and Johan Soderqvist (Before It Ends), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 30 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this weekend are (with music by): Insidious: The Red Door (Joseph Bishara) and Joy Ride (Nathan Matthew David). Already playing in theaters nationwide since this past Tuesday is Sound of Freedom (Javier Navarrete).

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Atli Orvarsson (Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, Vantage Point) is turning 53 today.

- Ron Jones (DuckTales, American Dad) is turning 69 today.

- Jay Chattaway (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) is turning 77 tomorrow, July 8.

- Dickon Hinchliffe (Winter's Bone, The Lost Daughter) is turning 56 on Sunday, July 9.

- Harald Kloser (2012, The Day After Tomorrow) is turning 67 on July 9.

- Bruce Fowler (The Good Shepherd, I'm in Love with a Church Girl) is turning 76 on Monday, July 10.

- Alexei Aigui (The Truth, I Am Not Your Negro) is turning 52 on Tuesday, July 11.