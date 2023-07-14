This week, the nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards were announced. Check out the nominees in major music categories by clicking here. Congratulations to all the nominees.

Announced this week were new composer assignments for Rob Simonsen (Deadpool 3), Max Richter (Spaceman) and Will Butler (Lips Like Sugar), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 20 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week is (with music by): Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (Lorne Balfe).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical release:

- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (6 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- J.A.C. Redford (Oliver & Company, D2: The Mighty Ducks) is turning 70 today.

- Stewart Copeland (Wall Street, Rumble Fish) is turning 71 on Sunday, July 16.

- Abel Korzeniowski (The Nun, Nocturnal Animals) is turning 51 on Tuesday, July 18.

- Ramin Djawadi (Game of Thrones, Iron Man) is turning 49 on Wednesday, July 19.