Announced this week were new composer assignments for Hans Zimmer (The Creator), Isabella Summers (Lisa Frankenstein) and Mychael Danna (Seven Veils), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 25 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): Barbie (Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt) and Oppenheimer (Ludwig Goransson).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical releases:

- Oppenheimer (No songs)

- Barbie (23 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin) is turning 74 tomorrow, July 22.

- Nigel Hess (Ladies in Lavender, Dangerfield) is turning 70 on July 22.

- Nicholas Hooper (Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince) is turning 71 on Sunday, July 23.

- Daniel Lopatin (Uncut Gems, Good Time) is turning 41 on Tuesday, July 25.

- Joseph Bishara (The Conjuring, Insidious) is turning 53 on Wednesday, July 26.