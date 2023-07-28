Announced this week were new composer assignments for Kris Bowers (Origin), Volker Bertelmann (One Life) and Philip Glass & Paul Leonard-Morgan (The Pigeon Tunnel), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 25 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): Haunted Mansion (Kris Bowers) and Talk to Me (Cornel Wilczek).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical release:

- Haunted Mansion (8 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Richard Hartley (The Rocky Horror Picture Show, The Life and Death of Peter Sellers) is turning 79 today.

- Michael Penn (Masters of Sex, Boogie Nights) is turning 65 on Tuesday, August 1.

- Antony Partos (Animal Kingdom, The Rover) is turning 55 on August 1.

- Martin Phipps (The Crown, Woman in Gold) is also turning 55 on August 1.