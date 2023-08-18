Announced this week were new composer assignments for Alexandre Desplat (Nyad), Ramin Djawadi (Win or Lose) and Ludvig Forssell (Boy Kills World), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 20 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): Back on the Strip (Dontae Winslow), Blue Beetle (Bobby Krlic) and Strays (Dara Taylor).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical release:

- Blue Beetle (25 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Tan Dun (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Hero) is turning 66 today.

- Stephen Endelman (Flirting with Disaster, Home of the Brave) is turning 61 today.

- Gustavo Santaolalla (Brokeback Mountain, Babel) is turning 72 tomorrow, August 19.

- Jim Dooley (Pushing Daisies, Obsessed) is turning 47 on Tuesday, August 22.

- Julian Nott (The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, A Close Shave) is turning 63 on Wednesday, August 23.

- Alexandre Desplat (The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Shape of Water) is turning 62 on August 23.