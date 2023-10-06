Announced this week were new composer assignments for Alexandre Desplat (The Boys in the Boat), Brandon Roberts (Thanksgiving) and David Sardy & Jared Michael Fry (The Beekeeper), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 35 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): The Exorcist: Believer (David Wingo & Amman Abbasi), Hocus Pocus (30th Anniversary Re-Release) (John Debney) and She Came to Me (Bryce Dessner).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical release:

- The Exorcist: Believer (12 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Gabriel Yared (The English Patient, The Talented Mr. Ripley) is turning 74 tomorrow, October 7.

- Marco Beltrami (Scream, Logan) is turning 57 tomorrow.

- Michael Abels (Get Out, Us) is turning 61 on Sunday, October 8.

- Steve Jablonsky (Transformers, Ender's Game) is turning 53 on Monday, October 9.

- Michael Giacchino (Up, Jurassic World) is turning 56 on Tuesday, October 10.