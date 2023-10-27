Announced this week were new composer assignments for Michael Giacchino (High in the Clouds), Howard Shore (The Shrouds) and Antony Partos (The Artful Dodger), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 30 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): After Death (Hannah Parrott), Five Nights at Freddy's (The Newton Brothers) and Freelance (Geoff Zanelli (themes) & Elliot Leung (score)).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical release:

- Five Nights at Freddy's (11 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Michael Wandmacher (Drive Angry, My Bloody Valentine 3D) is turning 56 on Sunday, October 29.

- Hummie Mann (Robin Hood: Men in Tights, Year of the Comet) is turning 68 on October 29.

- Charles Fox (9 to 5, Short Circuit 2) is turning 83 on Monday, October 30.

- John Scott (Shoot to Kill, Lionheart) is turning 93 on Wednesday, November 1.

- Gary Yershon (Mr. Turner, Happy-Go-Lucky) is turning 69 on Thursday, November 2.