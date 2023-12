Announced this week were new composer assignments for Hans Zimmer & Steve Mazzaro (Kung Fu Panda 4), Lorne Balfe (Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F) and Ben Salisbury & Geoff Barrow (Civil War), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 40 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week is (with music by): Wonka (Neil Hannon (songs) and Joby Talbot (score)).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical release:

- The Zone of Interest (7 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Craig Safan (The Last Starfighter, A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master) is turning 75 on Sunday, December 17.

- Walter Murphy (Ted, Family Guy) is turning 71 on Tuesday, December 19.

- David Michael Frank (Hard to Kill, Out for Justice) is turning 75 on Thursday, December 21.