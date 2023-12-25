Announced this week were new composer assignments for Thomas Newman & Julia Newman (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans), Terence Blanchard (Genius: MLK/X) and Sam Ewing (Beautiful Wedding), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

6 new soundtrack albums are being released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): The Boys in the Boat (Alexandre Desplat), The Color Purple (Kris Bowers) and Ferrari (Daniel Pemberton).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical releases:

- The Boys in the Boat (11 songs)

- Ferrari (10 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next two weeks:

- Christian Henson (The Devil's Double, Triangle) is turning 52 today.

- Ira Newborn (Planes, Trains & Automobiles, The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!) is turning 74 tomorrow, December 26.

- Roger Neill (Beginners, 20th Century Women) is turning 60 on December 26.

- Richard Band (Re-Animator, From Beyond) is turning 65 on Thursday, December 28.

- Halli Cauthery (The East, Future Man) is turning 48 on Monday, January 1.

- Christopher Lennertz (Horrible Bosses, Ride Along) is turning 52 on Tuesday, January 2.

- Van Dyke Parks (Wild Bill, The Company) is turning 81 on Wednesday, January 3.

- Michael Hoenig (The Blob, Dark Skies) is turning 72 on Thursday, January 4.