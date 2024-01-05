Announced this week were new composer assignments for Harry Gregson-Williams (Gladiator 2), Ramin Djawadi (Fallout) and Blake Neely (Masters of the Air), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 15 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week is (with music by): Night Swim (Mark Korven).

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Aaron Zigman (The Notebook, John Q) is turning 61 tomorrow, January 6.

- A.R. Rahman (Slumdog Millionaire, 127 Hours) is turning 57 on January 6.

- Clint Mansell (Black Swan, Requiem for a Dream) is turning 61 on Sunday, January 7.

- Carlo Siliotto (Instructions Not Included, Miracles from Heaven) is turning 74 on Wednesday, January 10.

- Michael J. Lewis (The Medusa Touch, Theatre of Blood) is turning 85 on Thursday, January 11.