The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the first winners of the 75th Emmy Awards. Some of the highlights are as follows:

Original Main Title Theme Music:

Andor - Nicholas Britell

Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities - Holly Amber Church

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Howard Shore

Ms. Marvel - Laura Karpman

WINNER: Wednesday - Danny Elfman

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score):

Andor - Rix Road - Nicholas Britell

The Last of Us - Long, Long Time - Gustavo Santaolalla

Succession - Connor's Wedding - Nicholas Britell

Wednesday - Woe Is The Loneliest Number - Danny Elfman & Chris Bacon

WINNER: The White Lotus - In the Sandbox - Cristobal Tapia de Veer

Outstandig Music Composition for a Limited/Anthology Series, Movie or a Special (Original Dramatic Score):

Hocus Pocus 2 - John Debney

Ms. Marvel - Time and Again- Laura Karpman

Prey - Sarah Schachner

A Small Light - What Can Be Saved - Ariel Marx

WINNER: Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score):

Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico - Tony Morales

Light & Magic - Gang of Outsiders - James Newton Howard

Pamela, A Love Story - Blake Neely

Prehistoric Planet - Hans Zimmer, Anze Rozman & Kara Talve

WINNER: Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie - John Powell

Original Music Supervision:

Daisy Jones & The Six - Track 8: Looks Like We Made It[] - Frankie Pine

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Four Minutes - Robin Urdang

Stranger Things - Chapter Nine: The Piggyback - Nora Felder

Ted Lasso - So Long, Farewell - Tony Von Pervieux & Christa Miller

WINNER: The White Lotus - Bull Elephants - Gabe Hilfer

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on Monday, January 15th at the Microsoft Theatre L.A. LIVE. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which includes the music categories, were held today and yesterday at the same location. To see a complete list of those nominated, visit Emmys.com.