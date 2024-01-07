Danny Elfman, Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Leo Birenberg, Zach Robinson & John Powell Win Big at Emmy Awards
The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the first winners of the 75th Emmy Awards. Some of the highlights are as follows:
Original Main Title Theme Music:
Andor - Nicholas Britell
Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities - Holly Amber Church
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Howard Shore
Ms. Marvel - Laura Karpman
WINNER: Wednesday - Danny Elfman
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score):
Andor - Rix Road - Nicholas Britell
The Last of Us - Long, Long Time - Gustavo Santaolalla
Succession - Connor's Wedding - Nicholas Britell
Wednesday - Woe Is The Loneliest Number - Danny Elfman & Chris Bacon
WINNER: The White Lotus - In the Sandbox - Cristobal Tapia de Veer
Outstandig Music Composition for a Limited/Anthology Series, Movie or a Special (Original Dramatic Score):
Hocus Pocus 2 - John Debney
Ms. Marvel - Time and Again- Laura Karpman
Prey - Sarah Schachner
A Small Light - What Can Be Saved - Ariel Marx
WINNER: Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score):
Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico - Tony Morales
Light & Magic - Gang of Outsiders - James Newton Howard
Pamela, A Love Story - Blake Neely
Prehistoric Planet - Hans Zimmer, Anze Rozman & Kara Talve
WINNER: Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie - John Powell
Original Music Supervision:
Daisy Jones & The Six - Track 8: Looks Like We Made It[] - Frankie Pine
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Four Minutes - Robin Urdang
Stranger Things - Chapter Nine: The Piggyback - Nora Felder
Ted Lasso - So Long, Farewell - Tony Von Pervieux & Christa Miller
WINNER: The White Lotus - Bull Elephants - Gabe Hilfer
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on Monday, January 15th at the Microsoft Theatre L.A. LIVE. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which includes the music categories, were held today and yesterday at the same location. To see a complete list of those nominated, visit Emmys.com.
