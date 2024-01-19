This week, the nominations for the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards were announced. Check out the nominees in the category "Original Score" here.

Announced this week were new composer assignments for Michael Giacchino (IF), Dario Marianelli (Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire) and Gordy Haab (Indiana Jones and the Great Circle), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 30 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week is (with music by): I.S.S. (Anne Nikitin). Expanding nationwide from its limited release in December is Freud's Last Session (Coby Brown).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical releases:

- Freud's Last Session (7 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Pedro Bromfman (RoboCop, Narcos) is turning 48 tomorrow, January 20.

- John Beal (The Funhouse, Killer Party) is turning 77 on Sunday, January 21.

- Velton Ray Bunch (Quantum Leap, Star Trek: Enterprise) is turning 76 on Monday, January 22.

- David Arnold (Independence Day, Casino Royale) is turning 62 on Tuesday, January 23.

- Dick DeBenedictis (Columbo, Matlock) is turning 87 on January 23.