Announced this week were new composer assignments for Danny Elfman (The Woman in the Window), David Buckley (Greenland) and Roque Banos (Larry), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 25 soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): Knives Out (Nathan Johnson) and Queen & Slim (Devonte Hynes).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical releases:

-Knives Out (9 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Heitor Pereira (Despicable Me, Minions) is turning 59 today.

- Edward Artemev (Stalker, Solaris) is turning 82 tomorrow, November 30.

- John Altman (Shall We Dance, Hope Springs) is turning 70 on Thursday, December 5.

- Richard Gibbs (Dr. Dolittle, Big Momma's House) is turning 64 on December 5.

- Cliff Eidelman (Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, He's Just Not That Into You) is turning 55 on December 5.