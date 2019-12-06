Sony Music today releases Jumanji: The Next Level (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) with music by award-winning composer Henry Jackman. Available everywhere now, the album features music written by Jackman for the newest installment in the Jumanji franchise, following his 2017 score for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Directed by Jake Kasdan and starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan, Jumanji: The Next Level makes its theatrical debut Friday, December 13 from Sony Pictures.

"Composing the score for Jumanji: The Next Level was as adventurous as the movie itself," says composer Henry Jackman about the project. "It was a great privilege to return to the themes that worked in the previous movie, and to combine them with brand new musical ideas for the whole new world this film encompasses. The Director, Jake Kasdan, has a great feel for music; his encouragement and insight helped me enormously."

In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world's most dangerous game.