10th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards Nominations Announced
The Guild of Music Supervisors announced today the nominees of their landmark 10th annual award ceremony celebrating outstanding achievement in the craft of Music Supervision in movies, television, games, advertising, and trailers. Crowning the evening will be this year's Icon Award honoree composer and lyricist Burt Bacharach. Bacharach will join industry legend Bob Hunka who will receive the organization's prestigious Legacy Award. Bacharach and Hunka will receive their honors at the 10th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards taking place on Wednesday, February 6th at The Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles.
Here are the nominations in the major categories:
BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED OVER 25 MILLION DOLLARS
Mary Ramos - Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Tom MacDougall - Frozen II
Matt Sullivan - Aladdin
Ted Caplan - Ford v Ferrari
Randall Poster, Robbie Robertson - The Irishman
BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED UNDER 25 MILLION DOLLARS
Trygge Toven, Toko Nagata - Always Be My Maybe
Jason Markey - Hustlers
Zoe Bryant, Pete Saville - Blinded By The Light
Kier Lehman - Queen & Slim
Becky Bentham, Karen Elliott - Judy
BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED UNDER 10 MILLION DOLLARS
Henry Van Roden - Seberg
Tracy McKnight - Five Feet Apart
Zachary Dawes - The Peanut Butter Falcon
Meghan Currier, Joe Rudge, Randall Poster - Waves
Steven Gizicki - Teen Spirit
BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED UNDER 5 MILLION DOLLARS
Karen Elliott, Jack Arnold - Wild Rose
Susan Jacobs, Dylan Neely - The Farewell
Steve Bouyer, Pascal Mayer - Atlantics
Lynn Fainchtein - Gloria Bell
Terri D'Ambrosio - The Last Black Man In San Francisco
BEST SONG WRITTEN AND/OR RECORDED FOR A FILM
"Spirit" from The Lion King
Writer: Beyoncé, IIya Salmanzadeh, Timothy Mckenzie
Performed By: Beyoncé
Music Supervisor: Mitchell Leib
"One Little Soldier" from Bombshell
Writer: Regina Spektor
Performed By: Regina Spektor
Music Supervisor: Evyen Klean
"Into The Unknown" from Frozen II
Writer: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
Performed by Idina Menzel featuring AURORA
Music Supervisor: Tom MacDougall
"Glasgow (No Place Like Home)" from Wild Rose
Writer: Caitlyn Smith, Kate York, Mary Steenburgen
Performed by Jessie Buckley
Music Supervisor: Karen Elliott
"Don't Call Me Angel" from Charlie's Angels
Writer: Alma-Sofia Miettinen, Ariana Grande, IIya Salmanzadeh, Elizabeth Grant, Max Martin, Miley Cyrus, Savan Kotecha
Performed by: Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus
Music Supervisor: Julianne Jordan and Julia Michels
BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR A DOCUMENTARY
Boy Howdy - The Story Of CREEM Magazine
Tracy McKnight - Halston
Aminé Ramer - Love, Antosha
G. Marq Roswell, Dondi Bastone - The Apollo
Willa Yudell - Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1
BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION IN A TELEVISION DRAMA
Madonna Wade-Reed - All American - Season 1
Ashley Neumeister - American Soul: The Untold Story of Soul Train - Season 1
Adam Leber, Jen Malone - Euphoria - Season 1
Steven Gizicki - Fosse/Verdon - Season 1
Amanda Krieg Thomas, Alexis Martin Woodall & Ryan Murphy - Pose - Season 2
BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION IN A TELEVISION MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Bruce Gilbert - GLOW - Season 3
Javier Nuño, Joe Rodríguez - Los Espookys - Season 1
Robin Urdang - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Season 2
Brienne Rose - Russian Doll - Season 1
Matt Biffa - Sex Education - Season 1
BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION IN A TELEVISION MOVIE
Evyen J Klean, Jennifer Reeve - Deadwood: The Movie
Joe Rudge, Chris Swanson - The Dirt
Evyen J Klean, Janet Lopez - My Dinner With Hervé
Howard Paar - Native Son
Tracy McKnight - Tall Girl
Related Titles
- Aladdin (2019)
- All American (2018) [TV Series]
- Always Be My Maybe (2019)
- American Soul (2019) [TV Series]
- The Apollo (2019)
- Atlantics (Antlantique) (2019)
- Blinded by the Light (2019)
- Bombshell (2019)
- Boy Howdy: The Story of Creem Magazine (2019)
- Charlie's Angels (2019)
- Deadwood: The Movie (2019) [TV Movie]
- The Dirt (2019)
- Euphoria (2019) [TV Series]
- The Farewell (2019)
- Five Feet Apart (2019)
- Ford v Ferrari (2019)
- Fosse/Verdon (2019) [Miniseries]
- Frozen II (2019)
- Gloria Bell (2019)
- GLOW (2017) [TV Series]
- Halston (2019)
- Hustlers (2019)
- The Irishman (2019)
- Judy (2019)
- The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019)
- Los Espookys (2019) [TV Series]
- Love, Antosha (2019)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017) [TV Series]
- My Dinner with Hervé (2018) [TV Movie]
- Native Son (2019)
- Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (2019)
- The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)
- Pose (2018) [TV Series]
- Queen & Slim (2019)
- Russian Doll (2019) [TV Series]
- Seberg (2019)
- Sex Education (2019) [TV Series]
- Tall Girl (2019)
- Teen Spirit (2019)
- The Lion King (2019)
- Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1 (2019)
- Waves (2019)
- Wild Rose (2019)
Related People
- Kristen Anderson-Lopez
- Jack Arnold
- Burt Bacharach
- Dondi Bastone
- Becky Bentham
- Matt Biffa
- Steve Bouyer
- Zoe Ellen Bryant
- Ted Caplan
- Meghan Currier
- Terri D'Ambrosio
- Zachary Dawes
- Karen Elliott
- Lynn Fainchtein
- Bruce Gilbert
- Steven Gizicki
- Susan Jacobs
- Julianne Jordan
- Evyen Klean
- Adam Leber
- Kier Lehman
- Janet Lopez
- Robert Lopez
- Tom MacDougall
- Jen Malone
- Jason Markey
- Pascal Mayer
- Tracy McKnight
- Julia Michels
- Ryan Murphy
- Toko Nagata
- Ashley Neumeister
- Javier Nuno
- Howard Paar
- Randall Poster
- Amine Ramer
- Mary Ramos
- Jennifer Reeve
- Robbie Robertson
- Henry Van Roden
- Joe Rodriguez
- Brienne Rose
- G. Marq Roswell
- Joe Rudge
- Pete Saville
- Matt Sullivan
- Chris Swanson
- Amanda Krieg Thomas
- Trygge Toven
- Robin Urdang
- Madonna Wade-Reed
- Alexis Martin Woodall
- Willa Yudell
- Jan 910th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards Nominations Announced
- Jan 7BAFTA Nominations Announced
- Jan 5Hildur Gudnadottir, Elton John & Bernie Taupin Win Golden Globes
- Jan 3Weekly Roundup: January 3
- Dec 27Weekly Roundup: December 27
- Dec 27Hollywood Records/Fox Music Announce 'Spies in Disguise' Soundtrack
- Dec 20Weekly Roundup: December 20
Enter your e-mail address to receive weekly soundtrack and film score news: