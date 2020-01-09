The Guild of Music Supervisors announced today the nominees of their landmark 10th annual award ceremony celebrating outstanding achievement in the craft of Music Supervision in movies, television, games, advertising, and trailers. Crowning the evening will be this year's Icon Award honoree composer and lyricist Burt Bacharach. Bacharach will join industry legend Bob Hunka who will receive the organization's prestigious Legacy Award. Bacharach and Hunka will receive their honors at the 10th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards taking place on Wednesday, February 6th at The Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles.

Here are the nominations in the major categories:

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED OVER 25 MILLION DOLLARS

Mary Ramos - Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Tom MacDougall - Frozen II

Matt Sullivan - Aladdin

Ted Caplan - Ford v Ferrari

Randall Poster, Robbie Robertson - The Irishman

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED UNDER 25 MILLION DOLLARS

Trygge Toven, Toko Nagata - Always Be My Maybe

Jason Markey - Hustlers

Zoe Bryant, Pete Saville - Blinded By The Light

Kier Lehman - Queen & Slim

Becky Bentham, Karen Elliott - Judy

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED UNDER 10 MILLION DOLLARS

Henry Van Roden - Seberg

Tracy McKnight - Five Feet Apart

Zachary Dawes - The Peanut Butter Falcon

Meghan Currier, Joe Rudge, Randall Poster - Waves

Steven Gizicki - Teen Spirit

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED UNDER 5 MILLION DOLLARS

Karen Elliott, Jack Arnold - Wild Rose

Susan Jacobs, Dylan Neely - The Farewell

Steve Bouyer, Pascal Mayer - Atlantics

Lynn Fainchtein - Gloria Bell

Terri D'Ambrosio - The Last Black Man In San Francisco

BEST SONG WRITTEN AND/OR RECORDED FOR A FILM

"Spirit" from The Lion King

Writer: Beyoncé, IIya Salmanzadeh, Timothy Mckenzie

Performed By: Beyoncé

Music Supervisor: Mitchell Leib

"One Little Soldier" from Bombshell

Writer: Regina Spektor

Performed By: Regina Spektor

Music Supervisor: Evyen Klean

"Into The Unknown" from Frozen II

Writer: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Performed by Idina Menzel featuring AURORA

Music Supervisor: Tom MacDougall

"Glasgow (No Place Like Home)" from Wild Rose

Writer: Caitlyn Smith, Kate York, Mary Steenburgen

Performed by Jessie Buckley

Music Supervisor: Karen Elliott

"Don't Call Me Angel" from Charlie's Angels

Writer: Alma-Sofia Miettinen, Ariana Grande, IIya Salmanzadeh, Elizabeth Grant, Max Martin, Miley Cyrus, Savan Kotecha

Performed by: Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus

Music Supervisor: Julianne Jordan and Julia Michels

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR A DOCUMENTARY

Boy Howdy - The Story Of CREEM Magazine

Tracy McKnight - Halston

Aminé Ramer - Love, Antosha

G. Marq Roswell, Dondi Bastone - The Apollo

Willa Yudell - Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION IN A TELEVISION DRAMA

Madonna Wade-Reed - All American - Season 1

Ashley Neumeister - American Soul: The Untold Story of Soul Train - Season 1

Adam Leber, Jen Malone - Euphoria - Season 1

Steven Gizicki - Fosse/Verdon - Season 1

Amanda Krieg Thomas, Alexis Martin Woodall & Ryan Murphy - Pose - Season 2

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION IN A TELEVISION MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Bruce Gilbert - GLOW - Season 3

Javier Nuño, Joe Rodríguez - Los Espookys - Season 1

Robin Urdang - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Season 2

Brienne Rose - Russian Doll - Season 1

Matt Biffa - Sex Education - Season 1

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION IN A TELEVISION MOVIE

Evyen J Klean, Jennifer Reeve - Deadwood: The Movie

Joe Rudge, Chris Swanson - The Dirt

Evyen J Klean, Janet Lopez - My Dinner With Hervé

Howard Paar - Native Son

Tracy McKnight - Tall Girl