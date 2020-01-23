Sony Music releases Bad Boys for Life (Original Motion Picture Score) with music by Grammy Award-winning, Emmy- and BAFTA-nominated composer Lorne Balfe. Available everywhere tomorrow, the album features score music written by Balfe for the third and final installment in Sony Pictures' Bad Boys trilogy starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, in theaters everywhere now.



Of the score, composer Lorne Balfe says, "Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are the future of film making. Working with them and Jerry Bruckheimer have been an amazing experience. Having been a fan of the original Bad Boys, it was an honor to be part of the franchise."