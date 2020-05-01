Announced this week were new composer assignments for Marco Beltrami (Chaos Walking), Gustavo Santaolalla (Bios) and Junkie XL (White Lines), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 30 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Elliot Goldenthal (Frida, Heat) is turning 66 tomorrow, May 2.

- Justin Caine Burnett (Dungeons & Dragon, After) is turning 47 tomorrow.

- Stephen Warbeck (Shakespeare in Love, Quills) is turning 67 on Sunday, May 3.

- Anne Dudley (The Full Monty, American History X) is turning 64 on Thursday, May 7.