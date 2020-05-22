Milan Records today releases The Painter and the Thief (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) with music by award-winning composer Uno Helmersson. Available everywhere now, the album features music written by Helmersson for director Benjamin Ree's newest documentary surrounding the relationship between artist Barbora Kysilkova and the thief who stole her paintings. Originally making its debut at this year's Sundance Film Festival, The Painter and the Thief is now available to watch from NEON.

Of the soundtrack, composer Uno Helmersson says, "I am really happy with the music for The Painter and the Thief. I think that it is by all means emphasizing the uniqueness in this beautiful and unexpected story. Working with Benjamin Ree has been a true pleasure. With his enormous trust in the process of creating narration and his trust in my music, we have had a creative collaboration on my music for The Painter and the Thief. This film is truly a piece of art."

The Painter and the Thief tells the story of a Czech artist, who, desperate for answers about the theft of her 2 paintings, seeks out and befriends the career criminal who stole them. After inviting her thief to sit for a portrait, the two form an improbable relationship and an inextricable bond that will forever link these lonely souls.