Weekly Roundup: June 26
Announced this week were new composer assignments for Daniel Pemberton (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Bear McCreary (Ava) and Theodore Shapiro (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.
Over 30 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.
The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:
- Dave Grusin (The Goonies, The Firm) is turning 86 today.
- Charlie Clouser (Saw, Wayward Pines) is turning 57 on Sunday, June 28.
- Stanley Clarke (Passenger 57, The Best Man Holiday) is turning 69 on Tuesday, June 30.
- Frederic Talgorn (Fortress, Heavy Metal 2000) is turning 59 on Thursday, July 2.
