Milan Records announces the July 17 release of Ghost of Tsushima (Music from the Video Game) with music by Ilan Eshkeri and Shigeru Umebayashi. Available for preorder now, the album features music written by both Eshkeri and Umebayashi for the latest action-adventure game from Sony Interactive Entertainment. Included in the album are tracks written by Eshkeri that serve as the sonic companion to the game's narrative, as well as music written by Umebayashi for the exploratory, open world dimension of the game. Developed by Sucker Punch Productions, Ghost of Tsushima will be available for PlayStation®4 (PS4) system on Friday, July 17.

Of the soundtrack, composer Ilan Eshkeri says, "Ghost of Tsushima is such a beautiful game set in a culture that has always fascinated me, with a powerful and compelling story. Everything about it touched me creatively and I learned so much on the journey. The score brings together Japanese music and instruments, with sounds I've performed and a symphony orchestra all led by melody. I hope together it creates an emotional world that touches you and draws you into the heart and spirit of Ghost."

"When I was composing for Ghost of Tsushima, I was inspired by Japan's nature, climate, traditional lifestyle and classical Japanese music. When players hear the music, I hope that they feel the hearts of the people of Tsushima  those who love the land, living and plowing with the natural bounties it offers, and those of the warriors who take their katanas and follow the way of the samurai," adds composer Shigeru Umebayashi.