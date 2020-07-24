Announced this week were new composer assignments for Christopher Lennertz (Tom and Jerry), Marco Beltrami (The Way I See It) and Curtis Schweitzer & Gareth Coker (Halo Infinite), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 20 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Richard Hartley (The Rocky Horror Picture Show, The Life and Death of Peter Sellers) is turning 76 on Tuesday, July 28.

- Mikis Theodorakis (Serpico, Z) is turning 95 on Wednesday, July 29.