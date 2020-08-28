Milan Records announces the release of Pets United (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) with music by renowned composer, conductor and orchestrator David Newman. Available everywhere August 28, the album features music written by Newman for the animated comedy-adventure film directed by Reinhard Klooss. From Timeless Films, Pets United will be available to stream on Netflix beginning Friday, September 11.

Of the soundtrack, composer David Newman says, "I found inspiration for the music of Pets United from the film itself. It is so lush and provocative. I always look to the film, the story, the characters for inspiration. The theme of different people working together to solve a problem is a wonderful metaphor for our global society."