Milan Records Announces 'Pets United' Soundtrack
Milan Records announces the release of Pets United (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) with music by renowned composer, conductor and orchestrator David Newman. Available everywhere August 28, the album features music written by Newman for the animated comedy-adventure film directed by Reinhard Klooss. From Timeless Films, Pets United will be available to stream on Netflix beginning Friday, September 11.
Of the soundtrack, composer David Newman says, "I found inspiration for the music of Pets United from the film itself. It is so lush and provocative. I always look to the film, the story, the characters for inspiration. The theme of different people working together to solve a problem is a wonderful metaphor for our global society."
Related Titles
Related People
- Aug 28Weekly Roundup: August 28
- Aug 28Milan Records Announces 'Pets United' Soundtrack
- Aug 21Weekly Roundup: August 21
- Aug 21Filmtrax Announces 'The Tax Collector' Soundtrack
- Aug 21'The One and Only Ivan' Soundtrack Released
- Aug 21WaterTower Music Announces 'Stargirl' Season 1 Soundtrack
- Aug 14Weekly Roundup: August 14
Enter your e-mail address to receive weekly soundtrack and film score news: