Announced this week were new composer assignments for Lorne Balfe (The Reagans), Hauschka (Home) and Dan the Automator (Holidate), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 25 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): 2 Hearts (James Jandrisch) and Honest Thief (Mark Isham).

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Howard Shore (The Lord of the Rings, The Silence of the Lambs) is turning 74 on Sunday, October 18.

- Peter Best (Crocodile Dundee, Muriel's Wedding) is turning 77 on October 18.

- George Fenton (Dangerous Liaisons, Groundhog Day) is turning 70 on Monday, October 19.

- Thomas Newman (The Shawshank Redemption, American Beauty) is turning 65 on Tuesday, October 20.

- Marc Shaiman (A Few Good Men, Mary Poppins Returns) is turning 61 on Thursday, October 22.