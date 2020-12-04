Announced this week were new composer assignments for Rupert Gregson-Williams (Back to the Outback), Hildur Gudnadottir (Untitled David O. Russell Project) and John Paesano (Invincible), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 50 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): All My Life (Lisbeth Scott) and Half Brothers (Jordan Seigel).

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- John Altman (Shall We Dance, Hope Springs) is turning 71 tomorrow, December 5.

- Richard Gibbs (Dr. Dolittle, Big Momma's House) is turning 65 tomorrow.

- Cliff Eidelman (Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, He's Just Not That Into You) is turning 56 tomorrow.

- Joe Hisaishi (Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke) is turning 70 on Sunday, December 6.

- Junkie XL (Mad Max: Fury Road, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) is turning 53 on Monday, December 8.