Golden Globe Nominations Announced
The nominations for the 78th Golden Globe Awards were announced today. The nominees in film music related categories are as follows:
Best Original Score - Motion Picture:
The Midnight Sky - Alexandre Desplat
Mank - Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
News of the World - James Newton Howard
Soul - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Jon Batiste
Tenet - Ludwig Goransson
Best Orginal Song - Motion Picture:
"Fight for You" - Judas and the Black Messiah Songwriters: H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas
"Hear My Voice" - The Trial of the Chicago 7 Songwriters: Daniel Pemberton, Celeste
"Io Sì (Seen)" - The Life Ahead Songwriters: Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi
"Speak Now" - One Night in Miami Songwriters: Leslie Odom Jr., Sam Ashworth
"Tigress & Tweed" - The United States vs. Billie Holiday Songwriters: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq
The Golden Globes will air live on NBC February 28, 2021. For further details on all of the nominees in each category, visit www.goldenglobes.com.
