Announced this week were new composer assignments for Danny Elfman (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), Mychael Danna & Jessica Weiss (Cinderella) and Pinar Toprak (Us Again), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 25 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week is (with music by): Nomadland (Ludovico Einaudi).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical release:

-Nomadland (29 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Shigeru Umebayashi (In the Mood for Love, The Grandmaster) is turning 70 today.

- Michael A. Levine (Cold Case, Close to Home) is turning 57 tomorrow, February 20.

- Gary Chang (Under Siege, The Island of Dr. Moreau) is turning 68 on Monday, February 22.

- Lorne Balfe (Mission: Impossible - Fallout, The Lego Batman Movie) is turning 45 on Tuesday, February 23.

- Victor Reyes (Buried, The Night Manager) is turning 59 on Thursday, February 25.