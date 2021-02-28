Earlier tonight, the 78th Golden Globe Awards were given out. The nominees and winners in the music categories were as follows:

Best Original Score - Motion Picture:

The Midnight Sky - Alexandre Desplat

Mank - Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

News of the World - James Newton Howard

Winner: Soul - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Jon Batiste

Tenet - Ludwig Goransson