Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, Diane Warren, Laura Pausini & Niccolò Agliardi Win Golden Globe Awards
Earlier tonight, the 78th Golden Globe Awards were given out. The nominees and winners in the music categories were as follows:
Best Original Score - Motion Picture:
The Midnight Sky - Alexandre Desplat
Mank - Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
News of the World - James Newton Howard
Winner: Soul - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Jon Batiste
Tenet - Ludwig Goransson
Best Orginal Song - Motion Picture:
"Fight for You" - Judas and the Black Messiah Songwriters: H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas
"Hear My Voice" - The Trial of the Chicago 7 Songwriters: Daniel Pemberton, Celeste
Winner: "Io Sì (Seen)" - The Life Ahead Songwriters: Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi
"Speak Now" - One Night in Miami Songwriters: Leslie Odom Jr., Sam Ashworth
"Tigress & Tweed" - The United States vs. Billie Holiday Songwriters: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq
