This morning, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for The 93rd Academy Awards. The nominees are as follows:

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard

Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Minari, Emile Mosseri

News of the World, James Newton Howard

Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste



Best Original Song

"Fight for You" from Judas and the Black Messiah; Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas

"Hear My Voice" from The Trial of the Chicago 7; Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite

"Husavik" from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga; Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson

"Io Si (Seen)" from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se); Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini

"Speak Now" from One Night in Miami; Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth



The Oscars will be held on April 25th, 5:00 PT at Union Station and the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. A complete list of nominees for all categories is available at oscars.org.