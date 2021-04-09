Milan Records today releases new music from Bobby Krlic's Original Soundtrack to Returnal, the forthcoming PlayStation 5 (PS5) video game. Best known for his work as the Haxan Cloak, Bobby Krlic brings his experience as an award-winning composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist to Returnal, imbuing the score with a gritty and experimental quality that matches the tone of the third-person shooter game. Punctuated by atmospheric strings and intensely foreboding synths, The Crash features as the game's opening musical cue and captures the high stakes energy of the futuristic world.

Available everywhere now, The Crash arrives as the opener to Returnal (Original Soundtrack), an album of score music written by Bobby Krlic for the PS5 video game. Set for digital release Friday, May 7, the album marks Krlic's first-ever video game title as lead composer and follows his critically acclaimed, award-winning scores for director Ari Aster's Midsommar, Hulu's Reprisal, TNT's Snowpiercer and The Alienist, and more. Developed by Housemarque, Returnal will be available for the PS5 console on Friday, April 30