The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the winners of The 93rd Academy Awards tonight. The nominees and winners in the music categories are as follows:

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard

Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Minari, Emile Mosseri

News of the World, James Newton Howard

Winner: Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste



Best Original Song

Winner: "Fight for You" from Judas and the Black Messiah; Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas

"Hear My Voice" from The Trial of the Chicago 7; Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite

"Husavik" from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga; Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson

"Io Si (Seen)" from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se); Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini

"Speak Now" from One Night in Miami; Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth



The Oscars were held at the Union Station in Los Angeles. A complete list of nominees and the winners for all categories is available at oscar.go.com.