Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste & H.E.R. Win Academy Awards
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the winners of The 93rd Academy Awards tonight. The nominees and winners in the music categories are as follows:
Best Original Score
Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard
Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Minari, Emile Mosseri
News of the World, James Newton Howard
Winner: Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
Best Original Song
Winner: "Fight for You" from Judas and the Black Messiah; Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas
"Hear My Voice" from The Trial of the Chicago 7; Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite
"Husavik" from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga; Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson
"Io Si (Seen)" from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se); Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini
"Speak Now" from One Night in Miami; Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth
The Oscars were held at the Union Station in Los Angeles. A complete list of nominees and the winners for all categories is available at oscar.go.com.
