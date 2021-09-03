Marvel Music/Hollywood Records has released the digital soundtrack from Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The album, featuring an original score composed and produced by Joel P West, is available here. Executive Score Producers are Destin Daniel Cretton, Kevin Feige and Dave Jordan. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings- the second film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe - opens in theaters on September 3, 2021.

West's vision reaches new heights in his expansive score for Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Several iconic themes slowly intertwine to become elements of a lush hero suite, incorporating methodologies of both Chinese and Western music over booming tanggu drum performances. Led by conductor Gavin Greenaway, the score was recorded with a 70-piece orchestra and a traditional Chinese music ensemble at Abbey Road studios in London.