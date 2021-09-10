Sony Music Masterworks today releases Queenpins (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) with music by film and television composer, singer-songwriter, and producer Siddhartha Khosla. Available everywhere now, the album features score music written by Khosla for the STXfilms' latest comedy, starring Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and centers around two best friends who begin an illegal couponing scheme. Also included on the soundtrack is an original vocal track performed by singer-songwriter Steady Holiday entitled "Living Life (Queenpins Mix)"  listen here. Inspired by a true story, Queenpins is in select Cinemark theaters now and will be available to stream on Paramount+ on September 30.

Of the soundtrack, composer Siddhartha Khosla says, "It was an absolute joy to work with the brilliant Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly in helping bring their smart and funny vision to life. Working alongside them and editor Kayla Emter was a dream collaboration. Thanks to Jason Markey and the music team at STXfilms for all their support in the process. So proud of my team and our little film."