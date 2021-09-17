The Eyes of Tammy Faye Original Motion Picture Soundtrack and Original Score album are available today from Hollywood Records. The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features songs performed in the Searchlight Pictures film which were produced by six-time Grammy-winning music producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile).Songs were recorded at the Historic RCA Studio A in Nashville, TN.

Emmy-nominated composer, Theodore Shapiro composed and produced the Original Score album, which was recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London.

Directed by Michael Showalter and written by Abe Sylvia, The Eyes of Tammy Faye is produced by Jessica Chastain, p.g.a., Kelly Carmichael, p.g.a., Rachel Shane, p.g.a., and Gigi Pritzker. The film stars Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones, and Vincent D'Onofrio.

Chastain, whose previous musical experience was limited to college, performs songs in the film. Drawing inspiration from Tammy Faye, she dove right into an area outside of her comfort zone. "She was never embarrassed," the actress added. "People were drawn to her because she was unique. She used her platform to advocate for a celebration of our differences, and knowing that made it easier for me to perform."

The Eyes of Tammy Faye Original Motion Picture Soundtrack includes a collection of classic gospel songs newly covered, including popular American patriotic tune "Battle Hymn of the Republic" and "We are Blest" from gospel songwriter Margaret Pleasant Douroux.