WaterTower Music is proud to announce the release of the soundtrack to the HBO Original Limited Series Scenes from a Marriage, which features music from fraternal composing duo Evgueni Galperine & Sacha Galperine. A modern adaptation of Ingmar Bergman's classic Swedish series of the same name, Scenes from a Marriage is a five-part limited series following Mira (Jessica Chastain), an ambitious tech executive left unfulfilled by her marriage, and Jonathan (Oscar Isaac), an accommodating philosophy professor desperate to keep their relationship intact. The soundtrack is now available, and show airs on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.

Composing brothers Evgueni and Sacha Galperine, who merged their exceptional talents to create the score, discussed their work and approach to the music for the HBO series. "We thought that a minimalistic and repetitive approach would be the appropriate musical key to Scenes from a Marriage. It seemed to perfectly fit the idea of some everyday routine with its repetition of the same gestures and actions in which every little detail, every little change, could be of a huge importance. The score," continued the acclaimed composing duo, "is acoustic, intimate, and employs melodies which are simple in appearance but in which we always include some little twists, some 'out-of-the-box' elements giving the ensemble the perfume of something unexpected."