Sony Classical today releases National Champions (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) by composer Jonathan Sanford. Available now for purchase and streaming, the soundtrack album features music from STXfilm's new sports drama  now playing only in theaters, directed by Ric Roman Waugh.

In speaking about the message behind the music, composer Jonathan Sanford stated, "There are so many people around the world without a voice, at least not a voice big enough to have a real say in any given matter. We set out to amplify those voices, the voices of the unheard and made it into a score."

Three days before the college football national championship game, star quarterback LeMarcus James (Stephan James) and teammate Emmett Sunday (Alexander Ludwig) ignite a player's strike declaring they won't compete until all student-athletes are fairly compensated. With billions of dollars at risk and legacies on the line, the stakes could not be higher. Now, with only hours until kickoff, the head coach (J.K. Simmons) and various power brokers (Lil Rel Howery, Tim Blake Nelson, Andrew Bachelor, Jeffrey Donovan, David Koechner, Kristin Chenoweth, Timothy Olyphant, Uzo Aduba) must race against the clock to protect or destroy the prevailing collegiate athletics system.