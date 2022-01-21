The Book of Boba Fett Vol. 1 (Chapters 1-4) Original Soundtrack is available today and will be followed by The Book of Boba Fett Vol. 2 (Chapters 5-7) on Feb. 11, 2022. Both soundtracks feature music themes by Oscar, Grammy, and Emmy-winning composer Ludwig Goransson and score by Joseph Shirley.

Commenting on his score Shirley said, "The Book of Boba Fett Volume One follows Boba's heroic journey through Chapters 1-4. Musically, it explores the genre-melding vignettes that Jon and Dave so beautifully wrote into Boba's expanding myth. Western, tribal, mystery, religioso epic, high-stakes action, retro-futuristic breakbeats, and classic gangster movie tendencies - they each have their moment within this soundtrack, while using Ludwig's Main Theme as my North Star. It's an honor for me to contribute music to this dearly loved Star Wars universe; an adventure I do not take lightly or will ever forget!!"