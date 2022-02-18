Sony Music Masterworks today releases Uncharted (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) by two-time Emmy Award-winning composer Ramin Djawadi. Available everywhere now, the album features score music written by Djawadi for Sony Pictures' action-adventure film starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. Based on the PlayStation video game of the same name by Naughty Dog, Uncharted finds Djawadi utilizing his talents as a sought-after composer in both the film and gaming worlds to create the perfect soundscape for the onscreen adventure. Uncharted is now exclusively in movie theaters.

Of the soundtrack, composer Ramin Djawadi says, "What a great pleasure it has been creating the score for Uncharted, an adventure movie that is not only fun but also funny. Adapting this well-loved video game for the big screen in collaboration with director Ruben Fleischer, set the stage for an expansive score that I hope will delight fans of adventure far and wide."