Sony Masterworks Broadway today releases the Original Cast Recording to Back to the Future - The Musical. The award-winning musical is currently running at the Adelphi Theatre in London's West End and features new music by multi-Grammy winners Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard alongside classic songs from the movie. Available everywhere now, the album is a special treat for audiences eager to connect with Back to the Future in an exciting new musical adventure. Following today's digital release, the album will also be available in CD format beginning Friday, April 15  preorder is available now. The official music video to "For the Dreamers" starring Roger Bart is also available now.

Of today's release, Mark Cavell, President, Sony Masterworks notes, "I am thrilled beyond all measure that Sony Music Masterworks will be bringing you the fantastic music from this great show, featuring a host of new songs from the combined talents of Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard together with firm favorites from the movie".

Behind this highly-praised stage show are Producer Colin Ingram and Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, the creators of the Back To The Future film trilogy. The show moved to the West End following an out-of-town opening at the Manchester Opera House where it was enthusiastically received by critics and public alike. Roger Bart and Olly Dobson reprise the roles of 'Dr Emmett Brown' and 'Marty McFly' respectively. Also featured are Hugh Coles as 'George McFly', Rosanna Hyland as 'Lorraine Baines', Cedric Neal as 'Goldie Wilson', Aidan Cutler as 'Biff Tannen' and Courtney-Mae Briggs as 'Jennifer Parker'.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, Back to the Future - The Musical has a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.