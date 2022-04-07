Watertower Music is excited to announce today's release of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)  the substantial 39-track soundtrack to Warner Bros. Pictures' highly anticipated film Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the newest adventure in the Wizarding World created by J.K. Rowling, which opened in theaters internationally beginning 7 April 2022 and will be released in North America on April 15, 2022.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) features the music of distinguished Emmy- and Grammy- winning composer and nine-time Oscar nominee James Newton Howard who returns to the Wizarding World to once again construct the music for the film, powerfully underscoring the characters and their adventures. Wizarding World fans will be quite familiar with the celebrated composer's work from the first two Fantastic Beasts films, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

"Composing the music for the Fantastic Beasts movies has been a musically fulfilling and challenging adventure," remarked Howard. "What more could a film composer want than to be given a canvas as rich and exciting as Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. It's a pleasure to collaborate yet again with director David Yates, who has made an intricate and powerful cinematic experience that fans will love."