Intrada returns with a new Kickstarter campaign. This will be our third, after the successful campaigns to record Dimitri Tiomkin's Dial M for Murder and most recently the Jerry Goldsmith scores to Black Patch and The Man. Now we turn our attention to one of the most revered composers with a singular voice - Bernard Herrmann. Herrmann is no stranger to the Intrada catalog, as we have previously released the original tracks to North by Northwest and a late '90s recording of Jason and the Argonauts with the Sinfonia of London. As for The Man Who Knew Too Much, with the exception of the "Main Title" recorded for a compilation and the "Storm Cloud Cantata," which is not a Herrmann composition, it remains essentially unreleased. Perhaps it's because it only runs 25 minutes and is mixed low in the film so as not to have a large presence. Nonetheless it needs to be recorded, and so that's where we come in.

This however is a stretch goal to our main campaign.

We decided to pair the Hitchcock score with music for the 1951 film-noir classic On Dangerous Ground, perhaps one of Herrmann's most exciting scores. Conductor Charles Gerhardt chose "The Death Hunt" from the score to open his Bernard Herrmann compilation back in the 70s, giving the album an exciting, heart racing overture. The Film Score Monthly label later released the original tracks from aged, mono acetates, which while of historical significance didn't make for the most pleasant listening experience. It's a score that deserves to shine in a new contemporary recording, to allow all the thundering action and passionate playing of the solo viola d'amore to come through.

The Kickstarter campaign needs to raise $50,000 to fund the recording of On Dangerous Ground. If Intrada can raise an additional $10,000 to make it $60,000, we can record both scores. Please join us on our crusade to get these two scores recorded by checking out our videos, clips and background on our kickstarter site. As with our past projects, we will work quickly to prepare the parts and get the recordings done and into you hands as quickly as possible!