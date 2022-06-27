Obi-Wan Kenobi Original Soundtrack featuring the "Obi-Wan" theme by John Williams plus score composed by Natalie Holt with the "Obi-Wan" theme adapted by William Ross is out now.

Commenting on the score, Holt said, "Like many children, the iconic music of John Williams underscored my childhood in all the classic movies I watched. It was his music in E.T. that first made me realise that film music existed so to have scored a project that has his musical heritage embedded in it is something very special to me. Although when I told John that he was the reason I'd become a film composer, he laughed and said, 'Oh dear, I'm so sorry about that!'"

Holt continues, "As a violinist with a classically trained background, I wanted to create something on an epic scale which was both an homage to the musical palette of Star Wars, while having a contemporary flavour. Because the story of the show involved heritage characters, in some way one has to show awareness of and respect for the heritage of the music. At the same time, there were new characters and elements that are not so familiar to many people - such as the Inquisitors - and finding an original sound and theme for those was part of the pleasure and challenge of this project. So that process of working with my hero John Williams and also bringing my own voice to the show has been glorious."

"Getting to record in L.A. on Fox's Newman Scoring Stage with the same orchestra that John uses, was also a dream, and working with Chris Fogel, who was Ludwig Göransson's engineer on The Mandalorian, was also a great experience. I'm a huge admirer of Ludwig's work, so it's been great to meet him as part of this journey."

"There are some Latin influences in the score, some sounds that are more Eastern, and some dark brooding synthesisers. Ultimately though it's an emotional score. I watched the original Star Wars trilogy with my dad when I was five years old, and that powerful memory has taken on additional meaning for me in recent times because he is now very ill and losing his own memory. I hope the score is something that he would be proud of, that John Williams feels is harmonic with his own incredible work, and that Star Wars fans across the world embrace the continuing journey of this incredible story world and its rich musical heritage."