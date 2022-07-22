Milan Records today announces the July 29 release of Paper Girls (Amazon Original Series Soundtrack), an album of music by Bobby Krlic for Amazon Studios' new series based on the best-selling graphic novels. Set in 1988, Paper Girls tells the story of four girls caught in the midst of a war between time travelers and transported to the year 2019 where they set out on a high-stakes journey to return to their present and change the course of their future. Making its debut today is album lead single "KJ's Discovery," a suspense-filled track punctuated by frenetic percussion and warped, industrial synths  listen here. All eight episodes of Paper Girls premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, July 29 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Of the soundtrack, composer Bobby Krlic says, "The world of Paper Girls is something I've wanted to explore musically for a long time. It was such a pleasure to have something so rich and nuanced to work to and be inspired by. I wanted to encapsulate the spirit of youth, not only in its boundless energy, but the naivety, trepidation and exploration that comes with the transitory period of childhood. The show and the performances encapsulate that beautifully, and it's my hope that the music will do the same."



Available to preorder now, Paper Girls (Amazon Original Series Soundtrack) is the latest in multi-instrumentalist, composer and producer Bobby Krlic's extensive resume, which includes both critically-acclaimed, award-winning film, television and gaming scores as well as a successful career releasing music as The Haxan Cloak and working alongside artists like Björk, Father John Misty, Khalid, Troye Sivan and more. Throughout the album's 17 tracks, Krlic has crafted a dark and atmospheric soundscape that straddles the series' two timelines, utilizing foreboding synths and tension-building instrumentation to capture the thrilling onscreen story.