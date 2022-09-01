To accompany the upcoming release of Love in the Villa, starring Tom Hopper and Kat Graham and directed by Mark Steven Johnson, Netflix will drop the soundtrack for the film which features original score from the composer for the film, Ryan Shore. The soundtrack is available for pre-save here and will be available the same day as the release of the film, September 1, 2022.

The score features memorable, recurring melodic themes highlighting a musical approach that soars; including warm strings, sensitive piano, acoustic and electric guitars, mandolin, percussion, light woodwinds, accordion and ethereal vocals bringing to life the romantic and emotional journey of main characters, Julie and Charlie.

When asked about the scoring process, Shore shares, "It's an absolute privilege to be able to collaborate with Mark Steven Johnson on our second film and a pure joy to tell stories together. Mark's insights into the film's narrative and the audience's connection to the story are a constant inspiration."