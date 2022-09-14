Milan Records today announces Exception (Soundtrack from the Netflix Anime Series), an album of original music by Ryuichi Sakamoto for Netflix's upcoming sci-fi horror anime, and shares two tracks ahead of the soundtrack's release on October 14. Available everywhere now is the series' opening theme, Opening for 'Exception', an otherworldly orchestral piece featuring sweeping strings layered with piano and ethereal synths. Featured in today's newly-released series trailer, Opening for 'Exception' debuts alongside a second track from the album entitled "oxygen," an extended reprisal of the opening theme. With an original story by Hirotaka Adachi (Otsuichi) and character designs by Final Fantasy's Yoshitaka Amano, Exception debuts exclusively on Netflix on October 13, 2022.

Of the album, composer Ryuichi Sakamoto says, "I wanted to make the main theme a symphonic piece—the kind that has become a staple in science fiction since Star Wars. As for the soundtrack as a whole, I worked towards keeping it darkly ambient, wanting it to feel like one piece of music rather than separated by scene. That said, I did include a degree of harsh sounds in the fighting scenes. Overall, I was able to make a soundtrack I like very much."