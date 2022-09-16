WaterTower Music is proud to announce the release of the soundtrack to the New Line Cinema film Don't Worry Darling directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Chris Pine. The Don't Worry Darling (Score from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) showcases all new music from Academy Award- and 3x Grammy Award-nominated composer John Powell, and is the first of two albums of music to be released from the film. An album of songs heard in the film, the Don't Worry Darling (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), will be released on September 23, the same day the film is set to open in theaters in North America.

When it came to score composition, composer Powell first viewed the assemblage without any sound, only the dialogue. Director Olivia Wilde remembers, "Then he said to me, 'This movie is more romantic than you are letting it be. Let the score be something that sweeps our hearts away.' He said that if we played with something more romantic, and used percussion to feel like a heartbeat by bringing in the world of the orchestra he made it much more emotionally impactful. This was my first experience being able to be with a composer conducting the orchestra, creating the score. I was overwhelmed with that moment, like a kid in a candy store."