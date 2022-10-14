WaterTower Music is excited to announce today's release of the soundtrack to the upcoming New Line Cinema action adventure Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson. The first-ever feature film to explore the story of the uncompromising DC antihero comes to the big screen under the direction of Jaume Collet-Serra. The 43-track Black Adam (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) by noted Grammy Award-winning and Emmy-nominated composer Lorne Balfe has just been released  in advance of the film. Black Adam smashes into theaters and IMAX internationally beginning 19 October 2022, and in North America on October 21, 2022.

Earlier this month, prior to this full soundtrack release, WaterTower Music released two of Balfe's themes from this film, the Black Adam Theme and The Justice Society Theme. "It was exciting to get into the Black Adam theme, and I really wanted to capture his essence as the DC comic book world's anti-hero," explained the composer. He went on to note that "this movie is a reintroduction to to the legacy of the Justice Society and I am excited for the public to reacquaint themselves!"

Balfe further elaborated as to his overall musical and philosophical approach to Black Adam. "My goal was to get the emotion and darkness of the main characters back story across to the audience, whilst simultaneously intertwining the old themes and familiarities of the DC comic book world and introducing a new class of superheroes." He further noted "One way to bring in the feeling of an ancient world together was to collaborate with traditional instruments from Latin America, India, Africa and the Middle East. A particular highlight for me was a percussion session I did where we enlisted several musicians playing various traditional instruments together to achieve this specific sound. Further, we had a large brass section across the score to give the weight and power of the main character's past, which I balanced out with high tempo, more melodic sounds to give the audience that more familiar heroic feel. We also experimented a lot with choir on this project which was able to contribute a unique and classical sound that ties in nicely with Black Adam's story."

The Black Adam (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is now available for streaming and digital purchase, on CD and coming soon on vinyl via Mondo.