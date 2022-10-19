Milan Records today announces the November 18th release of The Menu (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) and shares the album's lead single by Grammy Award-winning saxophonist, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and composer Colin Stetson. Available to preorder now, the album features music written by Stetson for the satirical thriller directed by Mark Mylod. Making its debut today with preorder is the album's lead single and opening track "All Aboard," giving listeners their first taste of Stetson's expansive soundscape. Starring Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Reed Birney, Judith Light, and John Leguizamo, The Menu debuts in theaters Friday, November 18 from Searchlight Pictures.

Of the score, Colin Stetson says, "From my first reading of the script to our last moments on the mix stage, my experience creating the music on this film has been an absolute joy, as the themes, refrains, and aesthetic have seemed to jump right off of the page and screen for me with every brilliant turn of phrase, perfect edit, and wickedly delivered performance. It is pure pleasure working with such an incredible team and I am truly grateful for the whole of it."

Of today's single, Stetson continues, "The first theme I wrote for The Menu is that of the Amuse Bouche scene, wherein the first wink and tease of some as yet unseen darker subtext for the evening's proceedings is peeking out. In 'All Aboard,' that theme is all frolic and pomp, of our diners blissfully unaware and delighting in the lavishness and importance of it all."