Milan Records today announces the November 4th release of My Policeman (Amazon Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) with music by Academy Award- and Emmy-winning composer Steven Price. Available for preorder now, the album features music written by Price for the film starring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson and Rupert Everett. Price has crafted a delicately lyrical score that deftly follows the onscreen story, which centers on three individuals in coastal England caught up in the shifting tides of history, liberty and forgiveness over the course of 40 years. With thematic nods to the film's oceanfront setting, Price's soundscape perfectly captures the everchanging emotions at the heart of the story. Making its debut today is the album's lead single and title track. My Policeman is now available in select theaters and available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on Friday, November 4.

Of the score, composer Steven Price says, "How does the music of our lives change as we grow old? What could forty years of unspoken regrets do to a musical theme? These were the questions that intrigued and consumed me after being introduced to the story of My Policeman by our movie's wonderful director, Michael Grandage, early in 2021. In its exploration of the lives of three people both in their 1950s youth, and then as their older selves in the English coastal town of Peacehaven some four decades later, the project offered an inspiring canvas for a wonderful collaboration. Some pieces were written early on during the shoot and seemed to quickly fall into place, whilst others evolved more gradually throughout the process as we continually discovered more about both our characters and their environment, musical representations of the sound of the sea becoming a crucial element within the storytelling of the score."

"Like Joseph Loesy's masterpiece The Servant (1963), My Policeman is a film about class and sex, adds director Michael Grandage. "The intertwined lives of three young people living on the south coast in post-war England are played out in parallel with their older selves forty years later. Longing and regret is counterpointed by youthful lust and ambition. The conjoining thread is a very British theme - restraint. It is restraint that is at the heart of Steven Price's beautiful and haunting score for My Policeman. He gives an individual voice to all three characters while creating a delicate musical landscape around them. The sea - both calm and tumultuous - is the fourth character. As we began working together, I remember him saying 'when a wave crashes, it leaves a note in the air.' The poetic, simplicity of that statement became our starting point and it is present throughout a highly nuanced score that, I believe, is key to the film's identity."